Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

IVPAF stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

