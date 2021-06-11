iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Up 5.2%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.31. 1,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 339,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITOS. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $697.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.90.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $158,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,756 shares of company stock worth $524,105 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.