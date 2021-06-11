iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Boosted by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,586 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

