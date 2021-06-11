iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 970.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.