iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $989,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $423.68. The company had a trading volume of 133,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

