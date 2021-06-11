iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,006,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after acquiring an additional 978,160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.61. The company had a trading volume of 63,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

