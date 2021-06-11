iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.51 on June 16th

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ UAE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,694. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99.

