iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.312 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

RING stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. 74,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

