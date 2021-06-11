iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.