iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

EMXF traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $47.13.

