iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

VLUE stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

