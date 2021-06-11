iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000.

Shares of INTF opened at $30.76 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31.

