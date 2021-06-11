IOG’s (IOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IOG (LON:IOG) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock.
Shares of IOG stock opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £102.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. IOG has a 12 month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About IOG
