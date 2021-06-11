IOG’s (IOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IOG (LON:IOG) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

Shares of IOG stock opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £102.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. IOG has a 12 month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About IOG

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

