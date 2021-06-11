Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,893. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

