Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Down 99.2% in May

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 13th total of 2,332,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,497,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Investview stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,442. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30.
About Investview
