Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Down 99.2% in May

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 13th total of 2,332,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,497,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Investview stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,442. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

