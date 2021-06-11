Investors Purchase High Volume of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Call Options (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,042 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,392% compared to the typical daily volume of 338 call options.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $74.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

