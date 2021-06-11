Investors Purchase High Volume of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Put Options (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 17,638 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 687% compared to the average volume of 2,240 put options.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.08 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

