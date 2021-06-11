Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 841.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ PSCI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.54. 5,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,207. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.