Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 841.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ PSCI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.54. 5,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,207. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

