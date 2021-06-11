Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $340.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.