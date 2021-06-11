Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Invesco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Invesco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $28.81 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

