Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IKTSY. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

