InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $498.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

