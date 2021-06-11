International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $85.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.10.

IP opened at $62.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 101,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

