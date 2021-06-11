International Ltd Fosun Sells 4,300,000 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. Research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRAY. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.86.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.