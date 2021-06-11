International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

