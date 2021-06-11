Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,601 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,984,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $127,011,000 after purchasing an additional 385,700 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $132,648,000 after purchasing an additional 369,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 401,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,446,541. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

