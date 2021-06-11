Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.670-0.670 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IART. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.40. 6,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock valued at $69,256,824 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.