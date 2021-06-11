Intact Financial’s (IFC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$188.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.44.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$168.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,427. The stock has a market cap of C$29.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$126.65 and a 1-year high of C$172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$162.43.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.7144707 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

