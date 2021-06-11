Intact Financial’s (IFC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$188.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.44.
Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$168.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,427. The stock has a market cap of C$29.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$126.65 and a 1-year high of C$172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$162.43.
In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
