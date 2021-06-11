Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $53,479.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00058420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00173797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00197339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.80 or 0.01186239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.71 or 1.00052565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,242,600 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

