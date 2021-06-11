Insights Network Market Capitalization Achieves $6.00 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Insights Network has a market cap of $6.00 million and $39,070.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.09 or 0.00791449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00086219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,597,072 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

