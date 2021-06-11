Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $883,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

