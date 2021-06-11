Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

