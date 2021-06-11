Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in CF Industries by 276.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 442,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 325,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC increased their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

