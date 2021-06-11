Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 42,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 176,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,998,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $260.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $263.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

