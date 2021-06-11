Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 129 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $149.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.04. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

