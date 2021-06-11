Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.84

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.84 and last traded at $106.27, with a volume of 689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

