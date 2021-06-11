Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Sells $120,009.50 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $121,976.58.

ZUMZ opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.40.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

