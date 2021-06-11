Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $1,413,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,768,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total value of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $1,319,080.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $1,239,770.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,271. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.55 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

