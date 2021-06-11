Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells 13,340 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark A. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,427.52.

On Monday, May 17th, Mark A. Turner sold 22,441 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $1,202,613.19.

WSFS stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.37.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

