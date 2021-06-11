Insider Selling: Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Insider Sells 3,646 Shares of Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIL. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

