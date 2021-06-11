Insider Selling: The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SHYF stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Shyft Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

