Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells $943,253.44 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $396.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

