Insider Selling: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) COO Sells 5,331 Shares of Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,124. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after purchasing an additional 244,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

