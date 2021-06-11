Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CFO Sells $161,633.92 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $161,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.90. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after buying an additional 56,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $1,552,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $26,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

