Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Director Sells 36,002 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,749.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $48,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

