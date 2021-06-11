Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells 17,741 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. 185,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,263,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

