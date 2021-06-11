Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $47,280.25 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,097,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $178,000.00.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

