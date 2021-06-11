Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Sells 7,352 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $50,591.54.

On Thursday, April 29th, Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $150,175.62.

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. 1,094,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LADR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

