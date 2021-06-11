Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Sells 3,484 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,835.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Felise Feingold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Felise Feingold sold 2,078 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $26,141.24.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Felise Feingold sold 2,300 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $29,923.00.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in KVH Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in KVH Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in KVH Industries by 2,998.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

