Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:H traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 680,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $844,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 181.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,072,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.